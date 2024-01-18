Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Buys 343,240 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,240 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Tronox worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 25.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 79.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 27.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Tronox Stock Performance

NYSE:TROX opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Tronox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.