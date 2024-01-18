Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,327 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of InvenTrust Properties worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,570,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,145,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,642,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,615,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVT stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,150.54%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

