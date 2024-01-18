Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Barnes Group worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of B. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.32). Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $360.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on B. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $40,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,370.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $40,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,370.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans-Peter Manner purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,279.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 77,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,540 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

