Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,428 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.38. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

