Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $9.41 Million Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,185 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $62.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.24 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. TheStreet lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

