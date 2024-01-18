Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Nexstar Media Group worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $167.53 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $217.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,710,964.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total transaction of $820,110.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,710,964.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

