Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,882 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Insight Enterprises worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NSIT. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $183.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.98 and its 200-day moving average is $154.91. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $186.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

