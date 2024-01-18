Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 892,783 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,888 shares during the period. R1 RCM makes up approximately 1.4% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of R1 RCM worth $13,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.3% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,381 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RCM opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCM

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.