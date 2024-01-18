Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 892,783 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,888 shares during the period. R1 RCM makes up approximately 1.4% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of R1 RCM worth $13,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.3% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,381 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of RCM opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on RCM
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than R1 RCM
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Spirit Airlines stock faces major turbulence post merger block
- How to Invest in Esports
- Qualcomm stock poised for breakout
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.