Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Sells 56,123 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,123 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of ATI worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ATI by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,336,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ATI by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ATI by 1,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 662,166 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.64 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

