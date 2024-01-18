MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 624,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,512. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.97.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.