Michael S. Ryan Inc. Buys 427 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

