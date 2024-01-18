Michael S. Ryan Inc. Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 9.9% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Michael S. Ryan Inc. owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,812,000. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,283,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 739,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 242,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 463,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 237,283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $77.43 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

