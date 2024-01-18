Michael S. Ryan Inc. Has $614,000 Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April accounts for 0.6% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Michael S. Ryan Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAPR. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 55,047 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 22,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

NYSEARCA EAPR opened at $24.20 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.