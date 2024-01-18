Michael S. Ryan Inc. Sells 4,302 Shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October accounts for 4.0% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Michael S. Ryan Inc. owned about 0.15% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 1,765.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 4.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Price Performance

EOCT opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $24.59.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

