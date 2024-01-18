Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 2.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $606.03. 320,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.22 and a fifty-two week high of $631.07. The company has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $588.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.11.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

