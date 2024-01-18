Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys 13,000 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned about 0.06% of OFG Bancorp worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,243,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,646,000 after buying an additional 148,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after buying an additional 100,855 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,296,000 after acquiring an additional 68,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $82,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $82,585.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,992 shares of company stock worth $409,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OFG Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.79. 34,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,885. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.14. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $172.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

