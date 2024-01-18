Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 19,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 910,004 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,416,665 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $51,901,000 after buying an additional 639,637 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FCX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,801,971. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

