Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,037,000 after purchasing an additional 52,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,575,000 after buying an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $150.43. The company had a trading volume of 45,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,918. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.93 and a 1 year high of $170.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.78 and its 200 day moving average is $151.91. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Northcoast Research cut Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

View Our Latest Report on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.