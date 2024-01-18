Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.00. 87,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

