Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $476,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,435,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,110 shares of company stock valued at $20,860,062 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.88. 7,894,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,723,284. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89. The company has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.32.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

