Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Increases Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at $69,000.

FOXF remained flat at $64.80 on Thursday. 88,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.68 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

