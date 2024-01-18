Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.45. 2,089,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,419. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.16 and a twelve month high of $275.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $112,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,843,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $112,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,843,751.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,101,206 shares of company stock valued at $272,361,551. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.