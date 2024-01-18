Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.88.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.47. 3,441,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,638. The company has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.09 and a 1 year high of $165.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

