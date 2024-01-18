Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases 6,000 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,387,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.17. The stock had a trading volume of 125,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $74.66.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

