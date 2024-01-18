Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 17,000 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,877,000 after acquiring an additional 436,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LivaNova by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,800,000 after buying an additional 162,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LivaNova by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 1,309,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LivaNova by 699.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after buying an additional 1,443,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.63. The stock had a trading volume of 100,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,145. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivaNova

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.