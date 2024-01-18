Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Reduces Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

MMC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.53. The company had a trading volume of 493,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

