Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Argus raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AZO stock traded up $13.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,682.50. 52,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,065. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,624.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,554.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,661 shares of company stock worth $47,675,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

