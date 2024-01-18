Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,821. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.92 and a beta of 0.83. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $65.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANIP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

In other news, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $141,089.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $333,103.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 996,430 shares in the company, valued at $51,475,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $141,089.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,395 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

