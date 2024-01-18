Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Itron by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 9.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 313.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 453.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 94,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.45.

Itron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Itron stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $69.65. 40,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $79.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.78 million. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

