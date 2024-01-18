Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 8,000 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in RTX by 15.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in RTX by 21.2% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.06.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $85.71. 2,230,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,924,349. The company has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

