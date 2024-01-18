Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 132,500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,899 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $100.35 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $207.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

