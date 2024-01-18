Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Moderna makes up 0.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after acquiring an additional 94,810 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Moderna by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,899 shares of company stock worth $12,262,738 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.80. 958,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,050,397. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $198.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.80.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.