Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $28.57 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total value of $7,365,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 783,670 shares of company stock valued at $264,994,944. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $368.37 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $377.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

