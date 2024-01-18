Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Down to $386.48

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $386.48, but opened at $369.57. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $372.22, with a volume of 68,578 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,363,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 225.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 915,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,899,000 after purchasing an additional 634,279 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 90.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,883,000 after purchasing an additional 619,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

