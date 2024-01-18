Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 5,342 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 319,772 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 246.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

