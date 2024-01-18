Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 685 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in GSK during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

