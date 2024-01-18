Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $310.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

