Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

AMC Networks stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.00 million, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AMCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock worth $1,604,874. Insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.