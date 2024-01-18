Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $1.03 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

