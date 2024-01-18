Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $711,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,625 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.06. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.