Money Concepts Capital Corp Invests $487,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $148.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

