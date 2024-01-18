Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 280 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on O shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

