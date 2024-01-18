Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 544 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 406.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 324,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 260,368 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth $215,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 928,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,422,000 after buying an additional 95,473 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.62%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

