Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,682,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $399,370,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,617,000 after acquiring an additional 105,509 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KNSL opened at $393.01 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.90 and a 52-week high of $457.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.46 and a 200-day moving average of $377.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

