MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $430.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $400.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of -151.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.69. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at $80,316,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $56,304,511. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.