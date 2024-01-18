Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $225,731,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after buying an additional 277,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,234,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $19.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $603.49. 94,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,225. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $578.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.10 and a 1-year high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

