Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 6,658,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 7,332,368 shares.The stock last traded at $86.31 and had previously closed at $89.70.

The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.