Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT's holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,920,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,171,000 after acquiring an additional 604,214 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.50. 2,389,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,866,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

