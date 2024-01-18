Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.6% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.8 %

MS opened at $84.41 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

