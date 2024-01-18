Morgan Stanley to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

MS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

